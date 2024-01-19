President Vo Van Thuong visits the Vinh Long Diocese. (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always create favourable conditions for people to exercise their right to freedom of religion and belief, and engage in national construction and development.President Thuong urged them to contribute more to local socio-economic development, and maintain and uphold the great national solidarity bloc.Earlier the same day, the President and his encourage offered wreaths and incense to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung at his memorial site in Long Phuoc commune of Long Ho district.