Politics NA leader welcomes new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on August 25.

Politics Foreign Ministry spokeswoman offers updates about protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang provided updates on the protection of Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia and the UK at the ministry’s regular press meeting on August 25.

Politics Countries, organisations must respect Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty: Spokesperson Vietnam rejects the so-called “nine-dash line” and maritime claims that run counter to international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on August 25.

Politics Top legislator hosts US Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on August 25.