President Phuc hosts former president of RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Choi Young-joo, former President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairman of the RoK-based Panko Group on August 25.
President Phuc highly valued Panko Group for expanding its investment in Vietnam and thanked Choi for his important support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Choi campaigned Korean enterprises in Vietnam to donate 1 million USD to help Ho Chi Minh City fight the pandemic when the city was battling the worst-ever COVID-19 resurgence last year.
Choi, for his part, said despite being adversely impacted by COVID-19, Panko has put extra efforts to ensure the welfare of its Vietnamese workers. The group plans to expand investment in multiple areas, other than its core business of textiles and garments, he said, asking for the Government of Vietnam’s further support for Korean firms.
Taking note of Choi’s proposals, Phuc said he hopes Panko Group will help lift two-way trade between the two countries to 100 billion USD. Vietnam always offers the best possible conditions for foreign investors, he said, asking those from the RoK to consider accelerating the use of advanced technology, particularly green and friendly-environmental tech, in their production.
He also asked foreign enterprises to create more jobs, pay attention to vocational training and provide a safe working environment for the welfare of Vietnamese labourers.
The president urged the Korean chairman to actively promote Vietnam’s business climate among Korean firms and foster cooperation between the two nations in various areas, including celebrations for the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations./.