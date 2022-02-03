President praises national women’s football team’s victory
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised head coach Mai Duc Chung and members of the Vietnamese women’s football team for their 2-0 victory over Thailand in the 2023 World Cup’s play-off round on February 2.
The State President appreciated efforts by the female footballers, who are away from their families during Tet (Lunar New Year), the most important festival of Vietnamese people, to compete in India.
The players overcame difficulties triggered by COVID-19 and maintained their top form and determination, bagging a convincing victory over Thailand, which was also the team’s first win at the World Cup 2023 qualifiers.
President Phuc underlined that the victory earned by the national women’s team on the second day of the lunar year, after that by the male team over China a day earlier in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, brought great joy to Vietnamese football fans on the first days of the new year.
He extended his Tet wishes to the team’s coaches and players, hoping that they will maintain their form and competitive spirit to obtain their best results in upcoming games, thereby promoting Vietnamese women’s football at Asian and bigger arenas.
Vietnam will face Chinese Taipei on February 6./.