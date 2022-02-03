Culture - Sports Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.

Culture - Sports Sli singing - the soul of Nung ethnic minority people Sli is a unique folk singing style of the Nung ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northern region, which is performed as a call and response between young man and women.