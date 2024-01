President Vo Van Thuong and ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong on January 9 handed over appointment decisions to 26 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for 2024-2027, and assigned tasks to them.Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Thuong asked the diplomats to follow instructions of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference last December to fulfill their tasks.He also asked them to carry forward significant achievements the diplomatic sector made in 2023, reminding them of both opportunities and challenges ahead.Stressing the importance of the 2024-2027 tenure to implementing resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, Thuong said the ambassadors and representative agency chiefs need to keep a close watch on the situation at home and in host countries to provide consultations for the Party and the State in building foreign policies and enhancing external relations.