President presents gifts to workers at Binh Son Refinery Plant
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 16 visited and presented gifts to workers of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) in the central province of Quang Ngai.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets workers at Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 16 visited and presented gifts to workers of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) in the central province of Quang Ngai.
The BSR is a member of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), which operates the Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant. It is also a centre for human resources training for Vietnam's refining and petrochemical industry.
The Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant, which has total investment of over 3 billion USD, has a capacity of processing 6.5 million tonnes of crude oil each year. It plays an important role in ensuring energy security in Vietnam, contributing to promoting national industrialisation and modernisation.
After12 years of operation, the plant produced 76 million tonnes of petroleum.
Last year, despite COVID-19 impacts, the BSR enjoyed record growth with revenue exceeding 44 percent, and carried out social welfare programmes worth over 35 billion USD.
Lauding efforts and achievements of the BSR over the years, especially in 2021, President Phuc asked the PetroVietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to make necessary procedures to reward the BRS as it deserves.
He expressed his hope that leaders and workers of the BRS will continue to promote their solidarity tradition and achievements.
He also requested leaders of Quang Ngai province to give optimal conditions to workers of the BSR to settle down, and asked the PetroVietnam to prioritise the provision of material sources to oil refineries in the direction of reducing the exploitation of crude oil and ensuring national energy security.
On the occasion, the President also presented gifts to workers of the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Complex in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai.
With total investment of 52 trillion VND (2.28 billion USD), the complex has a capacity of producing 4 million tonnes of steel each year.
In 2011, Hoa Phat Dung Quat produced 5.45 million tonnes of products, of which 1.62 million tonnes were exported, for revenue of 90 trillion VND. It paid 7 trillion VND to the State budget in the year.
Speaking at a meeting with leaders and staff of Hoa Phat Dung Quat, he hailed the efficiency of the first phase of the project and expressed his hope that the second and third phase will be implemented soon.
He reminded that the project should ensure utmost safety to the environment, asking the firm’s leaders to pay more attention to the living conditions of workers.
Also on February 16, as part of his working visit to central localities, President Phuc offered incense to Prime Minister Pham Van Dong at the monument commemorating the late leader in Quang Ngai.
President Phuc also visited Pham Thanh Bien, former Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee, and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Duong Thi Hon in Quang Ngai city./.