Politics Party leader welcomes Cambodian Senate President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception on October 25 for President of the Cambodian Senate and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Samdech Say Chhum, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Laos step up cooperation in resources, environment management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and his Lao counterpart Bounkham Vorachit held talks in Hanoi on October 25 in a bid to strengthen the countries’ collaboration.

World Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights praised Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.