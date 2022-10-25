President receives Cambodian Senate leader
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.
Both host and guest expressed their delight at positive developments of the countries’ cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders have maintained exchanges, while the nations’ trade exceeded 9.5 billion USD last year, up 79% from 2020. Vietnam's investment in Cambodia ranked first in ASEAN and is among the top five largest foreign investors in Cambodia.
Informing his host of the good results of talks with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Samdech Say Chhum said directions have been set for cooperation between the two legislative bodies in the next period, thereby contributing to deepening their engagements.
He also expressed his thanks to Vietnam for supporting Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2022.
President Phuc suggested the two countries continue to maintain regular high-level contact and promote cooperation mechanisms on all channels so as to consolidate their reliable political relations and jointly maintain their independence, self-reliance and prosperous development.
It is also necessary to promote the role of the countries’ legislative bodies in enhancing bilateral relations, building institutions, and perfecting the legal system to create favourable conditions for strengthening their economic connection; to effectively implement cooperation agreements; and to work together and support each other at multilateral forums such as AIPA, IPU, and APPF, the President said.
He also stressed the importance of improving bilateral people-to-people exchange, particularly for youth, so that the neighbourliness, friendship, and long-time ties between the two peoples can be fostered.
The State leader wished Say Chhum and the Cambodian Senate to further assist Cambodians of Vietnamese origin, helping them integrate into and settle in the host society.
He thanked Cambodia for coordinating in rescuing many Vietnamese citizens who were tricked into or forced to work illegally in Cambodia and proposed the Cambodian authorities create favorable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the country./.