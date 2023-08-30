State President Vo Van Thuong (R) shakes hands with outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov in Hanoi on August 30.



During the meeting, the host thanked Baizhanov for his collaboration with Vietnamese authorities to successfully organise the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saying that Vietnam highly values the success of the visit which opens a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



President Thuong expressed the belief that with the sincerity and sense of responsibility of the two countries' authorities, the all-around cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan will be strengthened in the coming time.



He appreciated the significant and effective contributions made by the Kazakh diplomat to deepening the Vietnam - Kazakhstan friendship and cooperation in recent times, stressing that the two countries share similarities in history and culture, and that they are good friends.





State President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov. (Photo: VNA)

The host praised the ambassador’s efforts to promote culture and art exchange and cooperation, contributing to promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples and the Vietnam–Kazakhstan traditional friendship.



For his part, Baizhanov stated that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Vietnam. He noted that throughout his tenure, he received active support and coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Vietnam.



The Kazakh diplomat showed his pleasure at the fruitful economic cooperation between the two nations, suggesting the two sides further step up partnerships in areas that are strengths of each party.



Kazakhstan possesses strengths in information technology and digital transformation which meet state management and the demand of people, he stressed, stating that the Central Asian nation is keen to collaborate with Vietnam in these areas.



Baizhanov expressed the hope that the Vietnamese President will visit Kazakhstan as soon as possible./.