President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes new Azerbaijani Ambassador Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 1 received new Azerbaijani Ambassador Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade, during which the State leader affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendship with the country and hopes to promote all-round ties to match the great potential and sound bilateral partnership.



Underlining the importance of trade cooperation, President Phuc said that despite the outcomes of the economic-trade partnership between the two countries, the result has yet to match their potential.



The two sides should work more closely together to beef up collaboration in areas of their strength, he said, adding that Vietnam wants to export electronics and accessories and pepper corn to Azerbaijan and import crude oil from this partner, while expanding bilateral cooperation in other areas such as culture, education, tourism, defence and people-to-people contacts.



The Vietnamese leader affirmed that the Government, ministries and sectors of Vietnam will create optimal conditions for the Azerbaijani diplomat to work in Vietnam and make contributions to the promotion of bilateral ties.



For his part, Ambassador Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade said his country attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam. He conveyed the the Azerbaijani President’s invitation for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2023, which will focus on issues related to post-COVID-19 recovery.



He said that the President of Azerbaijan always prioritises the development of ties with Vietnam, and pledged to work hard for the growth of the traditional friendship between the two countries.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives new Ambassador of Brunei Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, President Phuc also hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Brunei Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof who expressed her delight at the deepening ties between the two countries in all fields, and thanked Vietnam for supporting Brunei in the agro-fisheries sector. She expressed her belief that the comprehensive partnership between the two countries will further expand in the future, and promised to do her best to promote the ties.



President Phuc said that Vietnam and Brunei have shared a close relationship and showed pleasure at the growth of bilateral economic partnership with two-way trade exceeding the target of 500 million USD set for 2025.



He suggested that the Brunei ambassador focus on promoting the economic and trade collaboration between the two countries, facilitating the import of Vietnamese products, especially rice and agro-fisheries products, and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to partner with their Brunei peers in the future./.



