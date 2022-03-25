President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)



The President thanked Mushikiwabo for her selection of Vietnam as the first destination of the trip by the Economic and Commercial Mission of La Francophonie, which was joined by nearly 100 entrepreneurs from Francophone countries worldwide.



The successes of the delegation, with specific cooperation agreements reached, have contributed to consolidating and enhancing the traditional relations, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and many Francophone countries, he stressed.



Phuc highlighted the great potential for economic collaboration of the Francophone economic space, which, he said, should be optimised to further contribute to economic recovery and development in member countries.



Apart from the economic sphere, the President lauded efforts and initiatives by the OIF Secretary-General to promote international peace, cooperation and solidarity, and accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and digital transformation, as well as her part in responding to global challenges like epidemics, climate change and environmental pollution, helping to affirm the OIF’s role as an important global multilateral institution that works to serve common interests of the international community.







Phuc proposed measures to forge cooperation between the two sides in the time ahead, underlining connectivity between Vietnamese businesses and Francophone partners.



He suggested the Francophone community help Vietnam beef up cooperation with the African Union and provide professional and French language training for Vietnamese officers who will join United Nations peacekeeping operations in Francophone countries in Africa.



The President used the occasion to thank the OIF for its attention to the East Sea issue, expressing his hope that the organisation will give more heed to peace and stability in Asia-Pacific, and support efforts to maintain security and freedom of navigation and aviation, and turn the East Sea into a region of peace, stability and prosperity. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo in Hanoi on March 25.The President thanked Mushikiwabo for her selection of Vietnam as the first destination of the trip by the Economic and Commercial Mission of La Francophonie, which was joined by nearly 100 entrepreneurs from Francophone countries worldwide.The successes of the delegation, with specific cooperation agreements reached, have contributed to consolidating and enhancing the traditional relations, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and many Francophone countries, he stressed.Phuc highlighted the great potential for economic collaboration of the Francophone economic space, which, he said, should be optimised to further contribute to economic recovery and development in member countries.Apart from the economic sphere, the President lauded efforts and initiatives by the OIF Secretary-General to promote international peace, cooperation and solidarity, and accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and digital transformation, as well as her part in responding to global challenges like epidemics, climate change and environmental pollution, helping to affirm the OIF’s role as an important global multilateral institution that works to serve common interests of the international community. Vietnam will promote its role as an active and responsible member of the OIF and further contribute to the organisation’s efforts for peace, cooperation and development in its member countries and the world, he pledged.Phuc proposed measures to forge cooperation between the two sides in the time ahead, underlining connectivity between Vietnamese businesses and Francophone partners.He suggested the Francophone community help Vietnam beef up cooperation with the African Union and provide professional and French language training for Vietnamese officers who will join United Nations peacekeeping operations in Francophone countries in Africa.The President used the occasion to thank the OIF for its attention to the East Sea issue, expressing his hope that the organisation will give more heed to peace and stability in Asia-Pacific, and support efforts to maintain security and freedom of navigation and aviation, and turn the East Sea into a region of peace, stability and prosperity.

The OIF leader affirmed that Vietnam is an important member of the organisation, and welcomed the positive role of Vietnam in promoting economic partnership among OIF member countries.



Highlighting that Vietnam is a promising market, she showed admiration to Vietnam's success in controlling COVID-19.



Mushikiwabo underlined that Francophone countries are interested in beefing up economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam. This is the reason why Vietnam has been chosen as the first destination for the OIF trade promotion delegation and the first member country that the OIF Secretary-General visits after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.



She pledged to support proposals given by President Phuc to enhance the collaboration between Vietnam and the OIF.



Earlier, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF)’s Vietnam Sub-Committee and APF Vice President Nguyen Thuy Anh, who is also head of the National Assembly Committee for Social Affairs, had a meeting with the OIF Secretary-General.



Anh affirmed that the NA of Vietnam pays great attention to cooperation with Francophone countries and has actively engaged in activities of the OIF through the APF’s Vietnam Sub-Committee.



She proposed that the OIF further promote its role as an important multilateral organisation and back Vietnam’s bids for important positions at multilateral organisations. The OIF should serve as a bridge for Vietnam to reach more Francophone countries, especially those in Africa, Anh suggested.



For her part, Mushikiwabo congratulated Vietnam on the country’s achievements in international integration. She held that stepping up collaboration agreements will not only benefit members countries but also contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals on the globe./.

VNA