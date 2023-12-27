Society First-instance trial opens for former military officers in pandemic-related corruption case The military court of the capital city of Hanoi on December 27 opened the first-instance trial for seven defendants related to the COVID-19 test kit case at Viet A Company and the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU). Among the defendants, there are four former military officers from the VMMU.

Society Vietnam Full Gospel Church recognised The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to recognise the “Hoi thanh Phuc am Toan ven Vietnam” (Vietnam Full Gospel Church) as a religious organisation was announced at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

Society Conference connects OVs with localities, businesses A conference seeking ways to promote resources of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and connect localities and businesses was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on December 27.

Society Upgraded Vietnamese-funded hospital inaugurated in Laos A ceremony was held on December 27 in Xaysomboun province, Laos, to inaugurate and hand over the upgraded Xaysomboun hospital – a gift from the Government of Vietnam to Laos.