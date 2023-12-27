President reduces death penalties to life sentences for 18 prisoners
President Vo Van Thuong on December 27 signed a decision to reduce death penalties to life sentences for 18 prisoners.
The commutation is within the jurisdiction of the State President as stipulated in the Constitution and law, and at the proposals by the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and the Chairperson of the Presidential Office.
This decision demonstrates the leniency and humanitarian policy of the Party and the State, creating conditions for prisoners to return to their families and the community./.