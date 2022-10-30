The narrow alley where the tragedy occured (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 30 sent his condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and bereaved families of a stampede in Seoul’s Yongsan district.

The incident, which broke out in the night of October 29, took the life of at least 149 people and injured 76 others as crowds were celebrating Halloween in Itaewon street./.