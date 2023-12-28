Society Bank guard posthumously awarded Bravery Order President Vo Van Thuong on December 28 signed a decision to posthumously award the Bravery Order to Tran Minh Thanh, former guard at the Ngu Hanh Son transaction office of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam – Song Han Branch in the central city of Da Nang, for his courageous action in the fight against crime.

Society Association fulfills role as representative of AO victims’ rights, interests: official The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) has surmounted many difficulties to fulfill its tasks over the last five years, deserving its status as the representative of the rights and legitimate interests of AO victims, said VAVA Chairman Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh.

Society Vietnamese corporation presents apartment building to Lao province The Ministry of National Defence’s COECCO Corporation on December 27 handed over an apartment building for officials and public servants of Xaysomboun – a newly-established and disadvantageous province of Laos.

Society Vietnamese Baptist Theological Seminary established The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision approving the establishment the Vietnamese Baptist Theological Seminary was handed over to leaders of the Vietnam Baptist Convention (VBC) at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.