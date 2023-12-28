President sends messages of longevity celebrations to centenarians
President Vo Van Thuong on December 28 sent messages of longevity celebrations to 1,025 citizens aged from 100 years old and above, who live in 10 provinces and cities across the country namely An Giang, Vinh Long, Bac Ninh, Quang Ngai, Ha Giang, Bac Giang, Dien Bien, Dak Nong, Tra Vinh and Phu Yen./.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
