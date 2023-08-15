President Vo Van Thuong receives outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh Samina Naz. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong commended contributions by the ambassador to the bilateral friendship and cooperation during her six-year tenure in Vietnam, and expressed his belief that Naz, in any position, will contribute more to the relationship.The President asked the diplomat to convey his regards to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin.For her part, Naz also conveyed greetings and regards from President Shahabuddin to his Vietnamese counterpart.The ambassador congratulated Vietnam on its achievements across spheres, and its advanced position in the international arena, stressing Bangladesh always hopes to learn from Vietnam’s experience.Naz said she believes that the bilateral relationship will grow further in the time ahead, especially in tourism, including spiritual tourism.The diplomat also noted her belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will reap more achievements in the future, and her wish to work as goodwill ambassador of Vietnam in the time ahead./.