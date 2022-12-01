Politics Vietnam calls for support to Palestine in gaining independence Vietnam calls on the international community to support Palestine in gaining independence, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stated at a UN General Assembly session on November 30.

Politics 1982 UNCLOS most important legal tool to preserve regional peace: workshop Implementing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and other international instruments to address emerging maritime issues has been the focus of a workshop in Hanoi on November 30 and December 1.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Australia established strategic partnership in 2018 and since then the bilateral relations have been further strengthened across the fields.