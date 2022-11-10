President to visit Thailand, attend 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Thailand and attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 16-19.
The President’s Thailand visit and attendance of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is made at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha./.