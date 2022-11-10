Politics Da Nang promotes ties with Cuban localities Da Nang hopes to promote ties with Cuban localities, a leader of the central city told Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba who is leading a delegation on a visit to the city.

Politics Prime Minister meets Philippine President in Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on November 10 on the occasion of they both attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Tuyen Quang seeks to foster ties with Lao localities A working delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and chairwoman of the commission Sisay Ludetmounsone paid a working visit to the northern province of Tuyen Quang on November 10.

Politics Vietnam wants to strengthen strategic partnership with Philippines: NA leader Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has stressed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Philippines.