President Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Hanoi (VNA) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Thailand and attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 16-19.

The President’s Thailand visit and attendance of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is made at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha./.
