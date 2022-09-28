President visits, offers condolences to widow of late PM Abe Shinzo
Abe Akie lays flowers in memory of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo at his state funeral in Tokyo (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and offered condolences to Abe Akie, the widow of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, at her home on September 28.
Highly appreciating the late PM's efforts for the development of Japan and the happiness of Japanese people, Phuc affirmed that Abe was loved by many international friends, including Vietnamese people.
He said he treasures the special affection and contributions of Abe and his wife toward the Vietnam-Japan cooperation relationship.
For her part, Abe Akie said she will continue to pay attention to and support the further development of the countries’ ties in the time to come.
While in Japan to attend the state funeral of late PM Abe in Tokyo between September 26 and 28, Phuc hosted receptions for a number of Japanese friends and Vietnamese representatives in Japan.
Speaking at the meetings, on behalf of leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, he expressed his deep condolences on Abe’s death, saying it is a great loss for not only the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Government, National Diet and people of Japan, but also to the Vietnam-Japan friendly cooperation relationship.
Receiving President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance and former Secretary General of the LDP Nikai Toshihiro, former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide and Japanese parliamentarians, Phuc lauded the alliance's effective contributions to promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.
The guests affirmed that they will continue to support and promote cooperation between the nations’ parliaments, the exchange of their parliamentarians and young leaders; promote the bilateral collaboration in economy-trade, ODA, and labour; and come up with policies in support of Vietnamese interns and workers in Japan.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) in his meeting with former Japanese Ambassadors to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)In another meeting, former Japanese Ambassadors to Vietnam pledged to become a “bridge” via proposing many initiatives to promote the two countries’ extensive strategic partnership to be on par with their potential and meet the aspirations of their peoples.
Hosting Matsuzawa Ken, President of Japan’s International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC), President Phuc suggested the council further promote economic and educational cooperation, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan; and support activities of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.
Matsuzawa affirmed that FEC is determined to contribute to deepening the countries’ relations and people-to-people exchanges.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Matsuzawa Ken, President of Japan’s International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC)(Photo: VNA)Phuc also received governors of Japanese prefectures Gunma, Tochigi and Kanagawa, who highlighted a series of priorities in their cooperation with Vietnamese localities.
The priorities included creating conditions for market expansion for each other's products; transferring technology in agriculture, processing, wastewater treatment, health, environmental protection; and increasing the reception of Vietnamese students, high-quality workers and technical interns.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) andGovernor of Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji. (Photo: VNA)The President’s schedule in Japan also included a reception for a group of outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan.
President Phuc and a group of outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan (Photo: VNA)On the afternoon of September 28, Phuc and his entourage left Tokyo for Vietnam./.