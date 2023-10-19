Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives Huawei Chairman in Beijing Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong received Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei – a leading Chinese group in ICT infrastructure, digital energy, cloud computing and terminal equipment, in Beijing on October 19 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Kon Tum strengthens cooperation with Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province on October 19 signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for the 2023-2028 period.

Politics President meets with Vietnamese representative agencies in Beijing President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with officials and staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies in China on October 19 as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.