President Vo Van Thuong receives ZTE Corporation Chairman
President Vo Van Thuong received Chairman and Executive Director of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing on October 19 as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Chairman and Executive Director of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing on October 19. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese President praised ZTE's business achievements and its production and cooperation in Vietnam. It is currently a major customer and partner of many telecommunications firms in Vietnam.
Thuong stated that Vietnam places great importance on digital transformation and the development of the digital economy.
Recalling his speech at the BRF, the State leader underscored his call for national-level cooperation between governments and businesses in building the digital institutions, infrastructure and workforce. In this spirit, he said Vietnam wants Chinese companies, especially large, high-tech, and modern ones, to invest and expand their investments in Vietnam, bringing advanced and efficient technology and production lines to the Southeast Asian nation.
Thuong noted he is confident that ZTE will have closer and more effective collaboration with Vietnamese enterprises in the future, contributing to the overall growth of cooperation between Vietnam and China.
The Vietnamese State and Government always pay special attention to improving the local business climate to facilitate the operation of businesses and investors coming to the market, the leader stated.
For his part, Li thanked the Vietnamese authorities for their support for the corporation’s investment and operations in Vietnam over the years.
Lauding Vietnam's socioeconomic development progress, he stated that ZTE hopes to contribute to the development of Vietnam's digital infrastructure, thereby strongly supporting the nation’s economic development process.
Chinese investors have so far implemented over 4,000 valid projects worth more than 26 billion USD in Vietnam. In the first nine months of 2023, for the first time, China had become the second-largest foreign investor in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 2.9 billion USD./.