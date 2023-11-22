Politics Vietnam supports Laos’ fulfillment of international responsibilities: President Vietnam will wholeheartedly support Laos in successfully fulfilling its international responsibilities, including its 2024 ASEAN chairmanship, said President Vo Van Thuong at his November 22 reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the 10th Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National Assembly reschedules voting on draft revised Land Law The National Assembly (NA) on November 22 decided to reschedule the voting on the draft revised Land Law to the next session instead of the ongoing sixth session to continue amending and perfecting the bill.

Politics NA sitting: Citizens’ complaints, denunciations promptly handled The National Assembly (NA) discussed at the hall the results of receiving citizens, and handling their complaints and denunciations in 2023 as part of its ongoing sixth plenary session on November 22 morning.