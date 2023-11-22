President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan
President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, said a communiqué of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 22./.
