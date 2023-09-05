Politics Expert commends Party leader’s book on military policy, defence strategy Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book entitled “Some issues on military policies and national defense strategies in building and defending Vietnam in the new period” has received high evaluation from researchers and scholars.

Politics Int'l conference spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology has served as a “lighthouse” for peace lovers around the world, including those in Latin America, to take firm steps on the path to national independence, foreign politicians and scholars said at a recent conference held in Mexico.

Politics National Day greetings come pouring in Leaders of foreign countries and international organisations showered Vietnamese leaders with greetings on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.