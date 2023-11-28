Politics PM’s attendance at COP28, Turkey visit look towards sustainable development: Deputy FM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will announce Vietnam’s new initiatives and commitments at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in joint efforts against climate change, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.

Politics HCM City beefs up collaboration with RoK’s province Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 27 received a visiting delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province led by its Governor Lee Cheol Woo.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Romania's National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Romania's National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).