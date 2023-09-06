Politics Leaders affirm coordination to deepen Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol have affirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a more profound and comprehensive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Politics Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos hold high-level meeting in Hanoi General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith had a high-level meeting in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics UK-Vietnam relations make remarkable progress: Ambassador British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the remarkable progress in UK – Vietnam relations when he chaired the UK Embassy’s September 6 press conference on the 50th anniversary of the ties (September 11, 1973-2023) and the upcoming UK Festival.

Politics Prime Minister attends summits between ASEAN and partners Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended summits between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners – China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan – in Jakarta on September 6.