Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu has said the upcoming official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong from November 27-30 will open up a new chapter in Vietnam-Japan ties.

In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency's resident reporter in Tokyo, Hieu said this will be the first Japan visit by President Thuong, which coincides with the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with nearly 500 practical activities held by the two nations to celebrate the event.

It could be said that the strengthening of the bilateral cooperative ties has never received such widespread consensus from both States, Governments and people of the two countries like now, he said.

According to the ambassador, the two economies are highly complementary. Vietnam, with a population of around 100 million people, a dynamic and rapidly growing economy, abundant workforce, economic and political stability, has become an attractive and reliable destination for Japanese enterprises. Cooperation in official development assistance (ODA), foreign direct investment (FDI), trade and tourism has yielded positive results and will continue generating significant benefits to both countries.



As Vietnam is striving to boost national modernisation, there is a substantial demand for modern infrastructure, advanced energy solutions and a comprehensive education system which presents a golden opportunity for Japanese firms to seize and expand cooperation with the country, he said.



In order to deepen the bilateral ties, the ambassador suggested further bolstering reliable political relations through visits and meetings at all levels, especially those at high level; tap each other's complementary strengths and maintaining Japan as Vietnam's leading partner in terms of ODA, investment and trade; and boosting collaboration in potential areas such as digital transformation, digital economy, digital society and green transition.



In conclusion, he said the Vietnam-Japan relationship is now at its best in history, matching the extensive strategic partnership based on sincerity, mutual trust and cooperation for peace and development in the region and the world, and for the benefit of their people./.