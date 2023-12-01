The upgrade reflects the high political trust and maturity of the Vietnam-Japan relations, and opens up a new period of more substantive and effective development cooperation in all fields, for the sake of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world.The official said the two sides reached high consensus on major orientations for the bilateral ties, emphasising that President Thuong and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio had an in-depth discussion during which they agreed on specific measures to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening all-level exchanges and contacts, further deepening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, official development assistance (ODA) and labour, strengthening collaboration in national defence and security, and expanding cooperation in such new spheres as emission reduction, clean energy, digital transformation and green transition.The two countries will also step up people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities, and enhance coordination in regional and international issues of shared concern.Japan reiterated its support for Vietnam to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 and its willingness to coordinate with the Southeast Asian nation to successfully organise this event, Son said.On this occasion, the two sides signed five cooperation documents covering energy transition, health care, and the improvement of law enforcement capacity at sea, space technology and cultural heritage.The minister stressed that nearly 40 activities within the visit reflects the high trust and closeness between the leaders, peoples and localities of the two countries.Another highlight of the visit was the President’s delivering a speech at the National Diet of Japan, in which he sent out a message to all Japanese leaders and public on an innovative, open, peace-loving Vietnam that aspires for development; its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, diversification multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community; and its wish to foster cooperation with Japan, Son went on.The official expressed his belief that Thuong’s visit to Fukuoka prefecture will create new momentum for cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Kyushu region.The minister suggested the two countries focus on implementing the comprehensive partnership with priorities given to raising political trust, which can be achieved by maintaining annual high-level exchanges and contacts in many flexible forms and on all the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly channels.They should put forth orientations for cooperation in specific fields such as fostering economic links; expanding collaboration in emerging areas like semiconductor, innovation, technology transfer, digital transformation and green transition; and intensifying human resources connections, and promoting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities.Son also proposed Vietnam and Japan maintain their close coordination at regional and international organisations and forums, including the United Nations, ASEAN, Mekong, and APEC.The minister expressed his belief that with the comprehensive strategic partnership framework, the Vietnam - Japan relations will develop strongly and practically in all spheres, especially in the above-said priority realms./.