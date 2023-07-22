Politics National seminar discusses renewal of external affairs work A national seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, reviewing the reform process of external affairs between 1986 and now and discussing the orientation for 2025 – 2045.

Politics Malaysian PM concludes official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse left Hanoi on July 21, concluding the two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics President hosts Malaysian Prime Minister President Vo Van Thuong received visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Hanoi on July 21.

Politics Politburo issues new regulation on controlling power, preventing corruption in personnel work Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed into promulgation regulations on controlling power and preventing corruption and negative acts in personnel work.