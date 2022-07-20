Environment UNDP aids Binh Dinh in marine waste collection Two new projects funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Binh Dinh are expected to collect and avoid around 5 tonnes of plastic per month from entering the sea, as heard at the sides’ recent workshop held in the south-central coastal province.

Environment Waste map to help Vietnam turn waste into resources A webinar on measures to optimise the exploitation of solid waste potential in Vietnam in order to turn waste into resources, was held by the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIETSE) on July 19, bringing together experts, and representatives from environment organisations and development partners.

Environment Binh Dinh to improve waste management with international funded project The south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh is drawing up action plans to improve solid waste and plastic management to reduce marine plastic pollution, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Phi Long has said.

Environment Massive whale carcass washed ashore in Quang Ninh The carcass of a huge whale has been washed ashore onto a mangrove forest in Quan Lan commune in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district.