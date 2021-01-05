Pre-Tet gifts sent to soldiers, people in Truong Sa
A large number of farm products have been presented to soldiers and people stationed in the island district of Truong Sa (Spratly) by members of the business association of the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province in the hope of bringing them a happier Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Including tea, coffee, confectionary, macadamia and cashew nuts, roselle juice, and pandan ginseng green tea produced in Lam Dong, the gifts were handed over to Brigade 146 of the Naval Zone 4 High Command, who will then send them to islanders and soldiers in Truong Sa and the DK1 offshore platform.
This is part of a programme toward Truong Sa island district initiated by the Lam Dong business association.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Luong Xuan Giap, Secretary of Brigade 146’s Party Organisation, said the gesture is a great source of motivation for soldiers and people in Truong Sa to stay united and overcome the challenges to safeguard Vietnam’s sovereignty./.
