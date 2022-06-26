Politics PM attends Da Nang Investment Forum 2022 On the afternoon of June 25, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties marked in New York The Permanent Delegations of Vietnam and Cambodia to the United Nations (UN) co-organised a ceremony to mark the 55 years of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on June 24 in New York.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to Hungary promises new cooperation opportunities: Ambassador Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Hungary from June 26-28 will surely open up many cooperation opportunities for the two countries and their parliaments, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba has affirmed.