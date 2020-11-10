Prime Minister addresses important issues at National Assembly session
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appeared before the National Assembly on November 10 to answer queries from deputies regarding various matters of importance.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appears before the National Assembly on November 10 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appeared before the National Assembly on November 10 to answer queries from deputies regarding various matters of importance.
The Government leader noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters hitting the central region have affected millions of people this year.
Along with directing ministries and sectors to quickly assist those affected, to help them stabilise their lives after the floods recede, the Government will also evaluate the objective and subjective reasons behind the recent natural disasters to identify fundamental, long-term solutions, with a natural disaster response strategy to be created by late this year, he said.
The PM highlighted that together with ensuring macro-economic stability and posting a range of achievements in various fields in recent years, Vietnam has also had a greater voice and responsibility in regional and global issues.
Meanwhile, the building of a law-governed socialist state, the strengthening of discipline, and anti-corruption activities have been bolstered, he said. Phuc also noted, however, that there remain shortcomings in State management.
Mentioning the 2021 growth target of 6 percent, he said the goal is modest compared to the country’s potential, adding that the Government is directing the design of various growth scenarios and corresponding action plans so as to stay prepared for any situation and maintain dynamism, innovation, and rapid and sustainable development.
To this end, Vietnam must continue to reinforce confidence and optimism among investors and businesses by improving the country’s business environment.
On social issues, the PM emphasised the need to pay greater attention to education provision in the flood-hit central region, and underlined the vital need to improve the quality of healthcare services for all.
The PM said the Government is focusing on completing key infrastructure, with the aim of about 5,000 km of expressways being built by 2030, along with stronger digital infrastructure and synchronised national data infrastructure.
Answering questions on the implementation of the twin targets of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining economic growth, the PM said it is necessary to exert greater efforts to build a self-reliant economy with safe supply chains, while ensuring food security and paying greater attention to the domestic market and effectively exploiting foreign markets.
In the current circumstances, working methods must be changed towards applying information technology, digital technology, and automation wherever possible, he said.
Regarding deputies’ queries on measures to balance the State budget, the PM said that if the economy expands only 6 percent in 2021, total collections will be around 1.34 quadrillion VND, down 170 trillion VND compared to this year.
To increase revenues for the budget, PM Phuc said it is necessary to promote production to surpass the target of 6 percent in growth, along with applying measures to increase State budget collections in localities and speed up the disbursement of public investment capital.
He stressed the need for economical spending of State budget funds, controlling budget overspending at a maximum of 4 percent.
Responding to a question on the slow launch of a support package for businesses and workers affected by COVID-19, the PM said that many policies have been introduced to help enterprises, including tax and fee reductions and exemptions. The Government will soon adjust policies to create the best possible conditions for businesses and workers.
Answering questions on attracting high-quality human resources, the PM said the Government is directing the building of a project to reform the recruitment of leaders at State agencies, which will be submitted to the Politburo./.