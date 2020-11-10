Politics Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia The signing ceremony of the instruments of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa was held online on November 10.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting As part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held in a virtual format under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting In the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives that Vietnam has set forth in its ASEAN Chairmanship year 2020.