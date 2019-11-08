Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressed several issues at the question-and-answer session in Hanoi on November 8, as part of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session.



On behalf of the Government, the PM once again expressed condolences to families of Vietnamese victims found dead in the UK and requested efforts to prevent similar occurrences.



He said during the past Q&A sessions, government members seriously listened to deputies’ feedback and directed agencies to promptly act to meet expectations of voters nationwide, towards successfully realising resolutions by the Party and National Assembly.



The PM added that 2019 is the second consecutive year that all the 12 targets have been met, five of them surpassed.



On public investment disbursement, the leader affirmed that the Government has asked for stepping up the work which needs active and strong involvement of authorities, ministers, and heads of the People’s Committees of the centrally-run cities and provinces.



About Long Thanh international airport construction, he said the southern province of Dong Nai has pledged to hand over site for the project by early 2020, begin construction by early 2021 and complete the first stage by 2025.



As there remains hard access to capital in the implementation of the resolution on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta in adaptation with climate change, he said the Government has instructed the completion of key roads connecting with regional localities.



The leader also affirmed that the Government will direct the implementation of concerted measures to raise the efficiency of improving the governance of State-owned enterprises. As for loss-making projects, the Government will strive to minimise losses and strictly deal with violations.



PM Phuc vowed to simplify conditional business requirements via supplementing and revising the Law on Investment.



As Vietnam will assume the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, the leader called for joint actions of the entire political system and the people during the process, especially lawmakers.



Replying to deputy Nguyen Thi Kim Be’s question about household economy, especially cooperatives and small- and medium-sized enterprises, he committed favourable conditions as well as workforce, financial, technical and governance training for them.



About clean water supply, the PM asked departments and agencies to abide by the Law on Water Resources 2012, and to ensure water security and safety for people.



He also highlighted the need to build a self-reliant energy sector with global integration./.

VNA