At the see-off ceremony for PM Pham Minh Chinh in the UAE (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi late December 3, concluding their working trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit within the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), bilateral activities in the UAE and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.

During the five-day trip to the UAE and Turkey, the PM attended around 60 activities both bilateral and multilateral. Besides participating in and speaking at conferences and events within COP28, he held bilateral meetings and working sessions with more than 30 leaders of countries, international organistions and world leading enterprises. He also met with leaders of the UAE and Turkey, and attended bilateral conferences and forums with the two countries.



PM Chinh’s activities during the working trip have affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to joining hands with the international community to address the global issue of climate change with specific and result-oriented steps and actions.

The trip also marked the start of a new stage in cooperation with Middle East countries, especially in trade and investment.

The Government leader’s working trip is another step to implement the external relation policy set by the 13th National Party Congress on continuing to promote and enhance the effectiveness of external relations and international integration. It is also a meaningful event on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Turkey diplomatic relations and 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the UAE./.