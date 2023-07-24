At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his belief that Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Lao News Agency (KPL) will effectively carry out their cooperation agreements, maintaining their role as the leading press agencies of Vietnam and Laos, thus contributing to strengthening the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



During a reception in Hanoi on July 24 for KPL General Director Khampheuy Philapha, PM Chinh hailed the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two press agencies over the past five decades.



He suggested both sides continue fulfilling the important task of providing accurate, official and timely information for their domestic media systems; disseminating the two countries’ policies and guidelines, especially the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos to the international friends; and help each other combat fake news, wrong views, and hostile acts against each country's revolutionary cause and the friendship between the two Parties, countries and peoples.



The Vietnamese Government supports the exchange of delegations to share professional expertise in the digital age, and facilitates cooperation programmes between VNA and KPL in training, investing in technological equipment, and developing multimedia communication, he said.



He particularly noted the need for both sides to further support each other in training workforce in media expertise, technology, and foreign languages.



As Laos will undertake the role of ASEAN Chair next year, he asked VNA and KPL to build detailed plans and effectively carry out agreements. Issues beyond their authority should be submitted to the Government and relevant authorities for consideration, he noted.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and VNA, KPL delegations (Photo: VNA)

Philapha, for his part, informed the host about his successful talks with VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang and the activities of his delegation in Vietnam.



He pledged to work closely with VNA as requested by the PM.



During talks with the KPL General Director in the morning the same day, VNA General Director Trang thanked KPL for providing effective support in the publication of the Vietnam Pictorial in Laos, thus bringing it to more Lao cities, provinces and readers.



She proposed that in the coming time, both agencies should expand their information dissemination across all fields to further strengthen the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



VNA wants KPL to continue helping its reporters residing in Laos, as well as those to be sent to cover important events in Laos in 2024 when the country assumes the role of ASEAN Chair, said Trang.



Currently, Star Telecom, a joint venture between Vietnam's military-run Viettel and Lao Asia Telecom, asks for permission to receive signals from the Vietnam News Agency TV Channel to broadcast on LaoTV. VNA wishes to receive KPL’s support for this project, thereby contributing to providing official Vietnamese-language information to the Vietnamese community in Laos, the VNA leader said.



Philapha, on the occasion, invited Trang to visit Laos next year. He suggested both sides collaborate in expertise, technology and new forms of media. In 2024 when Laos undertakes the role of ASEAN Chair, he urged VNA's support to cover important events during this period.



The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the new situation.



During a working session with the authorities of the central province of Thanh Hoa on July 21, Philapha also hoped that ties between Thanh Hoa and the Lao province of Houaphan, founded in 1967, will keep growing./.