Prime Minister emphasises youths’ role in national development
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the important role of the youth in national construction, development and defence, saying they represent the aspirations and ambitions of Vietnamese people.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the important role of the youth in national construction, development and defence, saying they represent the aspirations and ambitions of Vietnamese people.
At a dialogue with young people as part of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in Hanoi on December 12, PM Phuc said State agencies and ministrations at all levels have always facilitated the development of the youth.
Regarding solutions to develop a new generation of youngsters, he said after the Youth Law was promulgated, the government has synchronously implemented documents and regulations, and instructed ministries and agencies to create optimal conditions for youths by specific directives, projects and decrees.
He asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs to focus on building a Vietnamese youth development strategy for the 2021-2030 period.
Joining the dialogue, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam said the government will roll out solutions to enhance the responsibility of the VYF and the Vietnam Students’ Association (VSA).
Each member of the VYF and VSA must be an ambassador of patriotism, morality and lifestyle, he said, urging them to improve their physical and spiritual health at the same time.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan and Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Van Hieu also engaged in the dialogue.
They touched upon such issues as political and theoretical education, job generation, policies to attract talents to State agencies, and policies to help young people access loans to develop high-tech models.
Concluding the dialogue, PM Phuc attributed the achievements in national socio-economic development over the past time to contributions of many generations, including youths.
He pointed out challenges facing Vietnam and Vietnamese young people in particular in the context of the fourth Industrial Revolution along with impacts of climate change.
In that context, the VYF must continue to mobilise the participation of Vietnamese youths at home and abroad in the country’s development and international integration, PM Phuc said.
The youth must have sound ideals, confidence in the country, State and national regime, as well as will and aspirations to make the country more prosperous and powerful, the leader said.
He pledged that the State and Government will coordinate better with the HCYU Central Committee and the VYF to create more favourable conditions for youngsters to carry forward their talent in national construction.
The PM also asked the VYF to promote patriotism and voluntary movements among youths in the next tenure./.