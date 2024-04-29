Society Vietnamese in Laos proud of homeland’s achievements Over 49 years since the glorious victory on April 30, 1975 that led to the liberation of the South and the national reunification, Vietnam has obtained outstanding achievements and become a source of pride for all Vietnamese, including those in Laos.

Society French friend of Vietnam commemorated to mark 70 years since Dien Bien Phu Victory The Vietnamese Embassy in France and the French Communist Party (PCF)’s cell in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city has held a commemoration of Raymonde Dien, a communist activist, a faithful friend of the Vietnamese people, and also a symbol of the fight against the French war in Vietnam.

Society More than 35,900 workers sent abroad in three months Vietnam sent more than 35,900 labourers to work abroad under contracts in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Culture - Sports Creating spaces to foster a culture of reading Over the years, the opening of book streets, upgrades to libraries, the holding of book fairs, and the introduction of public bookshelves have created spaces around Vietnam to spread a culture of reading. These have become destinations for book lovers and promoted a reading habit among the public.