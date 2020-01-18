Politics Ambassador discusses improving UN’s operations Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on January 17 met President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijiani Muhammad-Bande to discuss improving the efficiency of the UN’s operations.

Politics Infographic 17th session of Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held its 17th session under the chair of Party General Secretary, President and head of the committee Nguyen Phu Trong

Politics PM meets representatives of socio-political, mass organisations Had it not been for the cohesion among the Party, State and people, there wouldn’t have been development achievements as seen in the recent past, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while meeting with representatives of socio-political and mass organisations in Hanoi on January 17.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia agree to boost marine, fishery cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang had a working session with the host Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo on January 17.