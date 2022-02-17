At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The national men’s futsal team has been honoured with the Prime Minister's certificate of merit for its excellent performance at international tournaments, notably the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The award ceremony was hosted by the Vietnam Football Federation in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.

Head coach Pham Minh Giang, team captain Tran Van Vu and goalkeeper Ho Van Y were also honoured for their outstanding achievements.

At the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, although they lost 1-9 to Brazil, Vietnam seized a 3-2 victory over Panama and a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic to qualify for the Round of 16.

Vietnamese players showed their indomitability in the faceoff against the tourney’s defending runners-up Russia. Vietnam’s 2-3 loss was a clear improvement from the 0-7 defeat to the same rivals at the 2016 World Cup.

Vu pledged that all members will give their best at upcoming competitions and contribute to the national futsal team and Vietnamese sport at large./.