Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu.

PM Chinh congratulated Samsung Vietnam on its business results in the first nine months of this year with revenue of over 48 billion USD and export turnover of nearly 42 billion USD, making a significant contribution to Vietnam's trade value.

He said Samsung Group's projects in Vietnam have been implemented rapidly, helping to transform Vietnam’s economic structure, boost exports, develop the supporting industry, generate jobs and contributing to Vietnam's economic development. He also welcomed Samsung's investment in research, development and human resources training in the country.

With the spirit of "harmonising interests and sharing risks", PM Chinh said Vietnam attaches importance to improving its business environment and commits to protecting legal and legitimate interests as well as creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Korean companies and Samsung, to operate stably, efficiently and in a long term in Vietnam.

He said the Vietnamese Government is actively considering ways to work with Samsung to remove any obstacles in line with regulations.

The PM suggested that the group continue expanding its investment in high technology, electronics, semiconductors, as well as digital transformation, green growth, and circular economy, contributing to quality human resources training in Vietnam.

He wished that Samsung would continue considering Vietnam a strategic production base, a hub of research, development and production of key products for international markets.

The Samsung CFO hailed Vietnam's socio-economic development amidst the complicated global situation.

He said Samsung Vietnam strives to earn 57 billion USD from export this year, and promised that he and Samsung will continue accompanying Vietnam in its development./.