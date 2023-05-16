At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 16 for Cuban Minister of the Interior Alberto Álvarez Casas.



PM Chinh hailed the significance of the visit by the Cuban minister at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam and the southern liberated zone.



He expressed Vietnam's sympathy with difficulties currently faced by Cuba and affirmed that Vietnam is committed to doing its utmost to support Cuba within its capabilities. He added that Vietnam is ready to share its own experience with and continue helping Cuba enhance production capacity, ensure food security and aquaculture.



The PM suggested both sides continue maintaining dialogues and exchanging visits at high level and between ministries, agencies, localities and businesses.



He asked Cuba to create favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies for Vietnamese legal entities and individuals in the country to stabilise their lives and business, as well as help Vietnam in the development of biotechnology, health care, and human resource training, especially in foreign languages.



Chinh also proposed that both sides continue with mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, and work to improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation through mechanisms such as theoretical workshops between the two Parties, the Inter-Government Committee on Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and policy dialogue on national defence-security.



Cavas briefed the host about the successful talks between the Cuban Ministry of the Interior and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, saying that they agreed to continue working closely together and expedite the implementation of agreements, especially in specialised fields, for the benefits of both countries.



The Vietnamese PM said the two ministries should identify key issues in cooperation, and regularly share information and experience in protecting internal political security and combating sabotage attempts and plots by hostile and reactionary forces of both countries, especially in cyberspace./.