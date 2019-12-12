Politics Deputy PM Minh to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) slated for December 15-16 in Madrid, Spain.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Egypt: Party official Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to friendly and cooperative relations with Egypt.

Politics Justice ministries of Vietnam, Cuba foster partnership Minister of Justice of Cuba Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez is paying a working visit to Vietnam from December 11-14 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on December 11 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (1944 – 2019) and the 30th year of the All-People Defence Festival.