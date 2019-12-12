Prime Minister hosts Cuban Minister of Justice
The Vietnamese Government always supports the cooperation activities between Vietnam and Cuba’s justice ministries, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silveira Martínez at a reception in Hanoi on December 12.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silveira Martínez (Photo: VNA)
He believed that stronger cooperation between the two ministries will contribute to promoting the traditional solidarity and comprehensive collaboration between Vietnam and Cuba.
The Cuban minister told the PM that he had successful talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, during which the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in personnel training and computerisation.
He said the valuable experience of Vietnam will help Cuba a lot in the field of justice.
PM Phuc said he was glad Cuba adopted a new Constitution with important points that strengthen the leadership of the Communist Party and promote the country’s socio-economic growth.
He reiterated Vietnam’s support for Cuba at international forums, especially the United Nations.
Vietnam will continue to enhance cooperation with Cuba and increase high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries, he said.
He added that Vietnam has conducted its Doi Moi (renewal) for over 30 years and gained significant economic achievements. Therefore, Vietnam is willing to support Cuba in economic development in its capacity./.