Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 29, on the occasion of the 74th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2019). (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 29 evening for foreign ambassadors, charge d’affaires and heads of international organizations, on the occasion of the 74th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2019).

Addressing the event, PM Phuc expressed thanks for the effective assistance and precious support from international friends and partners.

He stressed that over the past sevendecades, millions of Vietnamese people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, have overcome countless hurdles in the arduous struggle for national independence and reunification. Vietnam has made every effort in strengthening international integration, successfully transforming their outdated and war-ravaged economy into a dynamic, thriving one. Vietnam, as an active and responsible member of the international community, has significantly contributed to peace, cooperation and development, the PM said.

He gave a short review of the socio-economic situation in Vietnam in 2019, noting that based on the results of the first 8 months, it can be projected that the country will achieve a GDP growth of 6.7 to 7 percent in 2019, higher than the regional and global average. Vietnam stands determined to achieve an even greater growth in 2020, Phuc said.

The government leader went on to say that 2020 will be an eventful year for Vietnam, as it marks the conclusion of the Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2016 – 2020 with major goals and missions, and the transition to a new phase of high growth in the third decade of the 21st century.

More notably, in 2020, Vietnam will take on dual international responsibilities: the ASEAN Chairmanship and a non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020 – 2021 tenure. “This is the pride of our nation and also our “aspiration”. It is as well a weighty responsibility entrusted by the international community,” he said.

PM Phuc expressed the gratitude towards nations and partners for electing Vietnam to the United Nations Security Council with a record number of votes. He also asked for cooperation of other ASEAN members during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship for the success of the ASEAN Vision 2025.





Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and guests at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)

Head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam - Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Rondón Uzcátegui remarked that 2019 is a memorable year as Vietnam marks 50 years implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s testament, the “lodestar” for the Vietnamese people.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in 2018, with a 7.08 GDP growth, a good trade surplus, strong tourism development and increases in foreign investment attraction.

That Vietnam was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with 192 out of 193 votes demonstrated the country’s excellent performance in the international arena, the ambassador said, adding that Vietnam will also assume the Chair of ASEAN at a time when the bloc is strengthening its integration process and central role in Southeast Asia. -VNA