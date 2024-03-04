Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and held bilateral activities in Türkiye on March 1-2.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh’s Australia trip “incredibly important”: Ambassador Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski has emphasised the significance of the upcoming trip to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Politics National Data Centre planned in draft Data Law The Ministry of Public Security has introduced a draft proposal for the Data Law, addressing the need for including the national data centre.