Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President and CEO of Formula One Group Chase Carey (Source: VNA)

- Authorities of Hanoi, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies will do their utmost to successfully organise the Formula One race in April 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated.The Government leader made the affirmation during a reception on November 7 for Chase Carey, President and CEO of Formula One Group, who is in Hanoi to attend a ceremony announcing Vietnam’s hosting of the race in Hanoi.Expressing his delight at meeting Chase Carey, PM Phuc said the race is a prestigious international sporting event, attracting attention of fans over the world.With the efforts of both sides, Hanoi will be the official host of the event in 2020, he said.The leader applauded cooperation between Hanoi and Formula One, calling this an important event not only in the field of sport but also in culture and society, contributing to Vietnam’s development.For his part, Formula One head Chase Carey expressed his joy to attend the ceremony, and thanked the Hanoi authorities for close cooperation with Formula One.He affirmed that Vietnam has all conditions, such as Hanoi is a dynamic city with a young population and sufficient infrastructure for the F1 race, adding je hoped to receive good cooperation from Vietnam for the event.Agreeing with Chase Carey, PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnamese Government supports and is willing to facilitate the cooperation project between Formula One and Hanoi, thus affirming the position and capacity of Vietnam in organising other world-class sporting events in the coming time.-VNA