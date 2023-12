Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.In a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, PM Chinh thanked them for their good sentiments towards the Vietnamese people as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past years.He stressed that the bilateral relationship has been developing fruitfully and comprehensively, and suggested the Emperor and the Empress further support the ASEAN-Japan and Vietnam-Japan relations, for development in each country, and for peace and prosperity in the region.Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako , for their part, expressed their delight to welcome Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and thanked the Vietnamese State and people for their warm welcome to Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko during their visit to Vietnam in September.