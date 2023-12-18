Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (Photo: VNA)

They held that that the cohesion and exchanges in the past, and cultural similarities are among the factors that will contribute to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead, and expressed their belief that cultural and people-to-people exchanges will be stepped up to raise mutual understanding.PM Chinh used the occasion to invite the Emperor and the Empress to soon visit Vietnam again.Later the same day, the PM and his encourage left Tokyo for Hanoi, concluding their working trip./.