Politics Party Central Committee’s Secretariat imposes disciplinary measures against some officials The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members during its meeting in Hanoi on June 27, which took place under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Memorial service held for former Deputy PM Vu Khoan Nearly 50 representatives from embassies, diplomatic missions, and international organisations in Vietnam paid tribute and wrote in the funeral guest book at the State-level respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on June 27.