Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had separate meetings with Sultan of Brunei Hagi Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Singapore on November 15.The meetings took place during PM Phuc’s trip to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.Meeting with the Brunei Sultan, the Vietnamese Government leader proposed the two countries maintain and increase the exchange of high-ranking delegations as well as promote the efficiency of the Inter-Government Committee mechanism.He said he wishes that Brunei will continue facilitating Vietnamese goods’ access to the local market and boost labour cooperation, especially at Vietnam’s investment projects in Brunei, as well as collaboration in defence, marine issues, crime prevention, search and rescue and judicial assistance.The two nations should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and respect the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.PM Phuc also expressed his thanks to the Sultan and Government of Brunei for their humane treatment towards Vietnamese fishermen.Sultan Hagi Hassanal Bolkiah spoke highly of the positive progress of the Vietnam-Brunei relationship and Vietnam’s cooperation in agriculture, fishery and ensuring food security and defence, as well as bilateral coordination at international forums.He affirmed to direct Brunei’s authorities to consider Vietnam’s proposals and continue equal treatment towards Vietnamese fishermen in line with local law.Meanwhile, at the meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Phuc suggested the two countries work to raise their two-way trade to 15 billion USD by 2020 and Malaysia support Vietnamese businesses in supplying Halal food and increase energy and marine collaboration. He also thanked Malaysia for its humane treatment towards Vietnamese fishermen.The Vietnamese Government leader proposed the two sides continue coordinating in standpoint, consolidating the solidarity and role of ASEAN in the East Sea issue in accordance with principles and practices agreed by the grouping, boosting the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and building an effective and legally binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).For his part, the Malaysian PM agreed to increase the exchange of high-ranking delegations in the time ahead. He expressed his impression on the land and people of Vietnam, hoping that the two sides will cooperate in fostering the production of key commodities. He noted that his country is ready to share experience and processes in producing Halal food.-VNA