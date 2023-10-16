Politics Vietnam attaches importance to comprehensive strategic partnership with India: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to its comprehensive strategic partnership with India, and rejoiced at the strong development of the bilateral ties over the past time while receiving Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN – GCC Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC), and visit Saudi Arabia from October 18 – 20.

Politics Vietnam, India hold 18th meeting of joint committee for cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy beef up law enforcement cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam highlighted increasingly strengthened cooperation between the ministry and Italian law enforcement agencies in security and crime prevention while hosting new Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta in Hanoi on October 16.