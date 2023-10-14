Politics Vietnam seeks maritime economic cooperation with Italy’s Puglia region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung met with the President of the Regional Council of Puglia, Cera Napoleone, and Mayors of Bari, Brindisi and Lecce cities, as part of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 programme in Puglia from October 11-12.

Politics Hanoi further promotes cooperative ties with New South Wales Vice Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong has held a working session with CEO of Investment New South Wales Katie Knight in Sydney on October 11, as part of his working trip to New Zealand and Australia from October 6-15.

Politics RoK’s Sacheon city, Vung Tau to beef up cooperative ties A delegation from the Sacheon City Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by its Chairman Yun Hyeong-keun, visited and held a working session with the People's Committee of Vung Tau city in the southern province Ba Ria-Vung Tau on October 13.

Politics Int’l friends praise Party leader’s book on socialism in Vietnam International friends spoke highly of the great value of the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during a ceremony to launch the book’s Dutch language version in Brussels, Belgium on October 12.