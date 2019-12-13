Politics Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.

Politics National Assembly Chairwoman Kim Ngan visits Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Belarus for an official visit from December 12-14.

Politics Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman receives Cuban Justice Minister Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a delegation of the Cuban Ministry of Justice led by Minister Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez in Hanoi on December 12.