Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to pay official visit to Myanmar hinh anh 1Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Myanmar President U Win Myint./.
VNA