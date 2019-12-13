Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to pay official visit to Myanmar
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
The visit will be made at the invitation of Myanmar President U Win Myint./.
