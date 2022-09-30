Environment Shan Tuyet tea, valuable timber plants named ‘Vietnam Heritage Trees’ More than 1,300 Shan Tuyet tea plants in Ha Giang province and a group of valuable timber trees in Dak Nong province have been recognised as “Vietnam Heritage Trees”.

Environment Close to 123,000 sea turtles released back to sea The Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau released 122,867 baby turtles into the ocean between January and September.

Environment Storm Noru wreaks havoc in central region Storm Noru made landfall in the central provinces with heavy rain and strong winds, causing landslides and damaging some houses.