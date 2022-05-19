Politics Ho Chi Minh City seeks to promote cooperation with Greece Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has expressed a wish to further promote investment and trade between Greece and Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular at a reception for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her entourage in the city on May 18.

Politics Singaporean, Vietnamese legislatures to strengthen cooperation Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin affirmed that relations between Singapore and Vietnam have been deepened when he granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter on May 18.

Videos NA Chairman holds talks with Singaporean counterpart On May 18, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Incumbent, former science, health, securities officials disciplined Disciplinary measures have been issued for current and former officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) for previous wrongdoings.