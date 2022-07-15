Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the house exhibiting images and items of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 15 offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple in Luong Tam commune, Long My district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, and inspected the Lung Ngoc Hoang Natural Reserve in Phuc Hiep district.



At the Ho Chi Minh temple, PM Chinh expressed gratitude and respect to the late leader who made great contributions to the national liberation, reunification and construction.



He visited the exhibition house that displays images and items featuring the life and career of the national leader.



Visiting the Lung Ngoc Hoang Natural Reserve, the Government leader evaluated the socio-economic and tourism development potential of the area.



The reserve covers over 2,800 hectares from the west of Hau River to U Minh area. Described as a “green lung” of the Mekong Delta region, the site is also home to many rare and precious species of plants and animals.



Responding to the province’s proposal to turn the reserve into a national ecotourism site, the PM underlined that the trip will give him more information and practical assessments to seek measures to boost socio-economic development and protect the ecosystem and special-use forests in the area.



Highlighting the values of the reserve, PM Chinh asked Hau Giang to pay greater attention to preserving the biodiversity of the area and make full use of its tourism potential for sustainable development, thus minimising human impacts on the nature.



Also on July 15, PM Chinh attended an investment promotion conference of Hau Giang and worked with provincial leaders./.

VNA